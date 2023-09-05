Are lockdowns and masks coming back? Canadians react

Are people willing and ready to put a mask back on their face? Are they willing to go back to social distancing and lockdowns? So-called health experts in Canada are speaking out in support of making masks mandatory in school settings.

A professor of medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, named Dr. Catherine Clase stated that, “The province should step in and mandate masks, we know that masks work.”

In British Columbia, a group of physicians wrote a letter to the province asking the government to bring back masking in schools.

We went to Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto to ask people how they would feel if COVID-19 mandates were brought back. Some responded with the general idea that they are sick of the mandates, while others didn’t seem to mind.

