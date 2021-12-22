Are vaccine mandates effective? Here's what people in Toronto think

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

With workplace vaccine mandates in full effect throughout the city of Toronto, we are continuing to see COVID-19 outbreaks in certain sectors of work where everyone is vaccinated. In many different sectors of work, if you decide for whatever reason to not disclose your vaccination status, you are suspended without pay and eventually terminated.

If the vaccines are supposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the health "experts" claim, then why are we continuing to see outbreaks in facilities where anyone who is unvaccinated simply cannot enter? We have seen multiple police stations and fire halls in the city of Toronto that are dealing with these exact outbreaks. Now that we see the virus can still spread through vaccinated individuals, should those who have been left out of work for not disclosing their vaccination status be brought back into the workforce?

We went to the Harbourfront in downtown Toronto to gather people's opinions on the topic. Enjoy the report.

Here at Rebel News, we are doing everything we can to fight back against these unjust measures. If you want to be a part of our legal fight against vaccine mandates, please consider donating at FightVaccinePassports.com.

If you're not in a position to donate, please consider signing the petition at NoVaxPassports.com.