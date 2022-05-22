Are vaccine mandates going away? We've got 100 million reasons why they won't

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

If Trudeau's vaccine procurement for the next few years is any indication, the vaccine mandate for air and rail travel and for federally regulated industries is here to stay.

A response to an inquiry of ministry, posed by Conservative MP Kelly Bock from the Saskatchewan writing of Carlton Trail- Eagle Creek, shows that the feds plan to purchase about 182 million COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next two years.

In 2021, the feds' vaccine procurement reached 125 million doses.

In the 2022 calendar year, the Government of Canada has committed to buying 99.9 million doses of vaccines for the nation's 36-million-person population, about 2.7 doses for every man, woman and child.

In 2023, the plan is to buy another 82 million doses, bringing the total number of vaccine's purchased to a total of 400 million doses over three years.

As the world opens up, changes strategy and gets back to normal, Trudeau is continuing his destructive plan to segregate and bully the roughly six-million unvaccinated Canadians into compliance.

