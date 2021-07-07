Arson investigation underway at Prince George church

Google Maps

$10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches.

Prince George RCMP are now treating a fire which broke out at Trinity United Church on the weekend as arson.

Emergency services were called at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 to attend a small fire on the outside of the 5th Avenue church, which the local fire investigator says was kindled intentionally.

The Prince George Citizen noted that small fires are “fairly common in other spots around the city where the homeless tend to congregate”.

