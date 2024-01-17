Ezra Levant presses AstraZeneca executive on vaccine mandates at World Economic Forum
'We're certainly proud of the efforts that collectively the healthcare sector made,' said David Fredrickson, Executive Vice-President, Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca.
Rebel News is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland as the some of the most influential leaders in business and politics discuss their plans for society's future at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Earlier today, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant confronted David Fredrickson from the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca about his company's COVID-19 vaccine and its forceful implementation across the globe.
"Do you think you did anything wrong?" Levant asked the pharmaceutical executive.
"Well I think that the biggest lessons that were learned is that public-private partnerships have really been brought to the fore as a way that progress can be made," he replied.
Levant went on, asking Fredrickson, "How do you feel about vaccine mandates? Do you think they were a legitimate public policy solution?"
"Well we certainly know from a lot of the evidence that vaccines across a number of different disease areas have made an impact on public health," said the executive.
Fredrickson went on to say, "All of this comes down to local decisions that are made by countries and their own governments."
In an attempt to stop the questioning, Fredrickson said, "I think that if you'd like to discuss any of this further that you can certainly be in contact with our media relations group and they'd be happy to get in touch with you on it OK?."
"I don't think they would be happy to get in touch with me," said Levant.
For all of our on-the-ground reporting from Davos and to support our independent journalism, visit WEFReports.com.
