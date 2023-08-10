Aussies sick of being lectured by woke corporations on Voice vote

New polling shows a large number of Australians want corporations and sporting organisations to butt out of the referendum debate.

Polling commissioned by Society Advisory, and published by Sky News, revealed only 29 per cent of people agreed that big business should be campaigning for the Indigenous Voice.

Forty-four per cent of people said corporations such as Wesfarmers should stay out of the debate.

The remaining 26 per cent of people polled were unsure whether it was right for big business to take a position on the referendum.

But the majority of people – 66 per cent – said a company’s stance on the Voice would make zero difference to the way they shopped.

When asked if they would shop differently based on a companies’ stance on the Voice, only 12 per cent of people indicated they were more likely to patronise businesses supporting the Voice.

But 28 per cent of respondents said they were less likely to shop where the ‘Yes’ vote was being pushed.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton criticised big business last month after news that firms such as Wesfarmers, BHP and Rio Tinto were donating $2 million each to the Yes campaign.