Australia's 'censorship czar' grilled over Davos WEF attendance

Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, once again finds herself in the spotlight, this time facing scrutiny from Queensland One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts over her attendance at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

Senator Roberts took to social media to question the purpose of Grant's presence at the event, particularly focusing on the costs incurred by Australian taxpayers for her attendance and any accompanying staff.

At this year's Davos, less government officials were present than usual, yet Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, was not only present, but she was also an agenda contributor, pushing for greater online safety.



In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Senator Roberts expressed concerns about the Commissioner's push for greater online safety regulations on a global scale, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability regarding her activities and expenses.

He highlighted the potential implications of granting broader powers to regulatory bodies like the eSafety Commissioner, raising questions about censorship and freedom of expression in online spaces.

Is Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, serving the interests of the Australian public or other global entities, including the censorship industrial complex?



This latest development comes in the wake of Grant's previous advocacy for stricter online regulations, including the establishment of an AI-powered global regulatory coalition.

Despite facing criticism for her stance on freedom of speech, Grant has continued to assert the 'necessity' of regulatory measures to combat 'online harm' and 'misinformation'.

As the debate over online safety and regulation intensifies, Grant's actions at Davos have reignited concerns among free speech advocates and political figures like Senator Roberts.