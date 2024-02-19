Australia's 'censorship czar' grilled over Davos WEF attendance

Queensland One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has raised questions regarding the presence and expenses of Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, at the World Economic Forum 2024.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 19, 2024
  • News Analysis
Australia's 'censorship czar' grilled over Davos WEF attendance
Remove Ads

Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, once again finds herself in the spotlight, this time facing scrutiny from Queensland One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts over her attendance at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

Senator Roberts took to social media to question the purpose of Grant's presence at the event, particularly focusing on the costs incurred by Australian taxpayers for her attendance and any accompanying staff.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Senator Roberts expressed concerns about the Commissioner's push for greater online safety regulations on a global scale, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability regarding her activities and expenses.

He highlighted the potential implications of granting broader powers to regulatory bodies like the eSafety Commissioner, raising questions about censorship and freedom of expression in online spaces.

This latest development comes in the wake of Grant's previous advocacy for stricter online regulations, including the establishment of an AI-powered global regulatory coalition.

Despite facing criticism for her stance on freedom of speech, Grant has continued to assert the 'necessity' of regulatory measures to combat 'online harm' and 'misinformation'.

As the debate over online safety and regulation intensifies, Grant's actions at Davos have reignited concerns among free speech advocates and political figures like Senator Roberts.

Censorship Australia News Analysis Misinformation Bill
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
pia_vpn_sidebar_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

PROTECT YOUR ACCESS

Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN.

Take Action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.