Australia's first female PM can't define a 'woman'
Julia Gillard grapples with simple question at an Adelaide event.
In a recent speaking event at Adelaide's Government House focusing on 'women's advancement', footage revealed Australia's former prime minister Julia Gillard navigating a seemingly simple query.
Biddy O'Loughlin, a women's rights activist in the audience, posed the question: "What is a woman?" She further probed Gillard's stance on statements by Queensland’s Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman and UK’s leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer concerning the inclusion of trans women within the definition of 'woman'.
The first-ever female Australian PM can no longer define what a woman is.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 29, 2023
Let that sink in.
pic.twitter.com/JZq0FgJnPN
Julia Gillard expressed her concerns about the "divisive nature" of the discussion, calling it a “gotcha parlour game”.
She urged the community to appreciate the diversity of life experiences, emphasising empathy for those who "identify as transgender".
Gillard mentioned, “Among that diversity, there are many who believe they are trapped in the wrong body. They yearn to be acknowledged as the gender they've always felt aligned with.”
Discussing the broader implications, Gillard touched upon subjects like elite sports and prison arrangements.
“While elite sports or prison won't be part of everyone's journey, many will meet a trans person. The essence lies in the spirit of inclusivity and acceptance during these encounters,” Gillard said.
- By Avi Yemini
