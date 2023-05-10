Australia's medical regulator to name, shame risky doctors under new powers

Doctors who represent a risk to public safety will be named and shamed under new powers being given to Australia’s medical regulator.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) will warn the public about doctors who have used non-sterile equipment, exposed patients to risk of serious infection, or administered expired vaccines.

The power to name and shame will also be used to warn about doctors advertising medical procedures for which there was no clinical evidence.

A spokesperson for the AHPRA said the new powers were only expected to be used in a handful of cases each year.

Before exercising its powers, AHPRA would be required to reasonably believe that the doctor in question posed a serious risk to patients and that publicly naming the person was necessary to protect the public.

The doctor would be given an opportunity to argue why such a statement should not be made before the AHPRA made any public declaration.