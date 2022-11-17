Australia's richest person spotted at Trump 2024 announcement

Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, has created a stir after she was photographed at Donald Trump’s presidential campaign launch bid this week.

Social media went into overdrive after the mining magnate appeared to inadvertently photobomb a selfie posted by Eric and Lara Trump.

The photo of the pair pictures Rinehart in the background, presumably unaware that the photo was even being taken.

Rinehart has not yet confirmed that she was at Mar-a-Lago event in Florida.

According to the Financial Review rich list, Rinehart has a personal net worth of $34.02 billion.

She has been supportive of Trump in the past, especially his plans for lower taxes which she said she be copied in Australia. She reportedly described Trump’s 2016 election to the White House as “exciting”.