Australia warns Elon Musk of further action after failing to settle $600,000 fine
Social media giant faces escalation as extraordinary fine over claim of child exploitation reporting gap lingers.
Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has revealed that X, formerly known as Twitter, has not met the deadline for a $610,500 fine imposed for 'deficient reporting' on its efforts against online child sexual abuse material.
The penalty was initiated last month after Twitter failed to adequately address inquiries regarding its measures to combat the issue.
Despite being given a 28-day window to respond or seek an extension, X, under Elon Musk's ownership, failed to meet the deadline, prompting the Commissioner's spokesperson to state that "further steps" may be necessary.
The Commissioner had previously criticised X for "serious shortfalls" in living up to their responsibility in handling child sexual exploitation material.
Commissioner Grant emphasised the need for tangible actions, stating:
"If Twitter/X can't provide answers on how they're addressing child sexual exploitation, it suggests they're not living up to their responsibilities and the expectations of the Australian community."
This situation follows concerns about Twitter's content moderation practices since Musk's takeover, which included significant staff reductions.
- By Avi Yemini
