Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe faces backlash over pro-Palestine post

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe has ignited a firestorm of controversy by publicly expressing her support for Palestine after Hamas terrorists launched a shocking attack on Israel.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday night, Thorpe unequivocally stated:

"I stand with Palestine!" alongside a disputed map of Israel, purportedly illustrating the gradual dispossession of Palestinian land since 1946.

Senator Thorpe who often speaks about 60,000 years of history as the basis for grievances and sovereignty in Australia, is comfortable with a map supposedly from 1946. https://t.co/u9yBVoDjZO — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) October 8, 2023

The conflict escalated dramatically when the terrorist Islamist group Hamas launched a horrific assault on Israel, unleashing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters across the border.

In response, Israel declared a state of war, initiating strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Reports from Israeli media detailed intense gun battles between Hamas fighters and security forces in southern Israel.

Tragically, the death toll from the conflict has soared past 1,000, with Gaza bearing the brunt of the devastation, recording at least 413 deaths and thousands more wounded.

Additionally, over a hundred individuals have been taken hostage, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.

Senator Thorpe's public declaration of solidarity with Palestine drew sharp criticism from various quarters, with social media users expressing outrage over her stance, many calling out her comments as 'appalling,' while others labelled her a 'terrorist sympathiser.'

Many highlighted the plight of women in the conflict, accusing Thorpe of supporting violence against them.

Amid the controversy, some astute commentators pointed out inaccuracies in the map shared by Senator Thorpe.

An article by the Australia Israel and Jewish Affairs Council debunked similar maps, stating they were 'riddled with misrepresentations and omissions.'

The council clarified that the 1946 map shared by Thorpe was misleading, emphasising that the land at that time did not belong to Palestine in any form—be it ownership, control, or habitation.