Avi Yemini goes undercover to BUST white supremacists at rally

Tens of thousands of Victorians protesting outside Parliament have been referred to as Nazis, white supremacists, and Qanon conspiracy theorists in a bid to discredit their concerns

Remove Ads

The mainstream media, social media commentators and political figures have run a defamatory campaign against the crowds protesting Daniel Andrews’ pandemic legislation.

Tens of thousands of Victorians assembled outside Parliament have been referred to as Nazis, white supremacists, and Qanon conspiracy theorists in a bid to discredit their concerns against the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 and the Premier’s mandatory vaccination requirement.

In a bizarre move, the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism has organised a counter-protest to oppose Freedom protesters which will be held on November 20. Titled, ‘Oppose the anti-vax, far-right’ it is expected to meet outside the State Library.

Far from being ‘white supremacists’, the crowd outside Parliament over the weekend contained a diverse group of Victorians. Recent migrants who had fled authoritarian regimes in other countries spoke out against the Bill’s dictatorial powers.

Independent MP Andy Meddick was one of the loudest voices condemning 'white supremacists', even going as far as to abuse his parliamentary privilege to label a Jewish journalist a 'Neo-Nazi'.

Meanwhile, outside Parliament on the weekend, many protesters were perplexed why such labels were being used in an attempt to smear their plight.

“Anti-fascist – yet they are protesting for the fascists,” said one protester, bewildered by the counter-protest. “Like, the mental gymnastics you have to do to try and draw that line of logic is just obscene.”

Delusional,” said another. “Everyone’s here. This is Australia, mate. We have been past racism a long time ago. We are the most multicultural country in the world.”

Rebel News looked for white supremacists, but were unable to find any among the crowd.

Coronavirus Australia COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Kill Dan's Bill

SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill

103,506 signatures
Goal: 150,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.