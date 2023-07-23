Avi Yemini's bestselling book now available on Kindle

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS!

The Kindle version of Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini's gripping memoir, A Rebel From The Start, is now available for download.

The book soared to the coveted number one spot among all titles on Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores within days of its release and can now be read in digital format.

A Rebel From The Start offers an emotional rollercoaster as it delves into Avi's tumultuous teenage years, marred by a harrowing struggle with drug addiction, legal woes, and a life on the streets.

Yet, redemption found its way into his life when he sought solace in the Israeli army and later returned to Australia with newfound purpose.

In a candid revelation, Avi bares the details of a toxic relationship that turned into a potent weapon wielded by his adversaries, leaving no aspect of his journey unexplored.

Through vivid storytelling, Avi's memoir offers a heartfelt acknowledgment of both moments of pride and the yearning to amend certain aspects of his past.

Readers can now access the book on Kindle through the official website, RebelFromTheStart.com and Avi encourages all to dive into this gripping story and share their genuine thoughts through reviews, which have already flooded in.

While some initial fake reviews attempted to deter potential readers, genuine ones have poured in, solidifying the book's worthiness and leaving no doubt about its captivating content.

A Rebel From The Start promises an enthralling read that unveils the depths of his remarkable life journey. Now readers can download this remarkable memoir, rich with resilience, redemption, and revelation.