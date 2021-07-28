Baby Jesus statue beheaded (again) at Catholic church in Sudbury
A statue of the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus in Sudbury, Ontario, has been vandalized for the second time in six years.
Michel Chretien, a spokesman for Sainte-Anne-Des-Pins Catholic Church, told media that the head of baby Jesus is missing, and that the statue had its arms broken a month ago.
When the head of the same baby Jesus statue was stolen some time before October 20, 2015, a locally-made temporary replacement head made from terracotta was installed in October 2016. That same month, the replacement was swapped out for the original, missing, returned head.
An original report from October 2015 indicates that this statue has experienced more than a few incidents of vandalism. Local media notes that Fr. Gérard Lajeunesse found that the head of baby Jesus had been knocked off “again” but that “this time, he couldn't find it anywhere nearby.”
- By Drea Humphrey
