Bank of Canada bans Blacklock's Reporter by name: Spencer Fernando with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (follow @SpencerFernando on Twitter) on the Bank of Canada's enemies list.

According to Holly Doan's independent, non-government funded media outlet Blacklock's Reporter:

Bank Governor Tiff Macklem’s director of communications Paul Badertscher in an email denied blacklisting Blacklock’s despite telling a deputy governor in an audio tape: “I do not want to be in a situation where we are allowing Blacklock’s to be asking us. So, yes, that’s where we’re at.”

“It's not surprising that they would be not wanting to talk to people who would actually ask them tough questions”, Spencer told Ezra. “In large part because I don't think they don't really want the public to make the connection between what they're doing and what people are seeing in terms of prices and shortages.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium content subscriber to RebelNews+.