Banning doctors from scientific dissent | Dr. Patrick Phillips with Ezra Levant
Dr. Patrick Phillips joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss his own experience as a medical doctor in the midst of a government clampdown on scientific dissent.
We currently live in a world where unelected health bureaucrats mandate public health prescriptions for the public as a whole. There is little individualized nuance to these policies and dissenting opinions are not permitted.
But what happens if there's an individual doctor, who sees an individual patient, and comes to the conclusion— based on his own judgement, experience and the questions asked— that maybe the public health prescription is not appropriate for a particular client?
Dr. Patrick Phillips (@DrP_MD on Twitter) is an Ontario doctor who has butted heads with regulators and health officials for his own opinions on COVID-19 treatments. He joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss his own experience as doctor in today's government-controlled environment.
Commenting on the astounding clampdown on scientific dissent, Dr. Phillips said this:
Surprisingly, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario came out with a very stark statement on April 30, stating that physicians are banned from giving any advice to patients or the public that could be construed as anti-vaccine, anti-distancing, anti-masking, or promoting what they call "unfounded treatments." This is unheard of, it's unprecedented— the medical community is very used to having free and open debate around scientific issues, around treatments, because treatment recommendations change from time to time, it happens all the time.
