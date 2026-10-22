BC Conservative files Elections B.C. complaint over “sneaky” NDP mailer

First Eby calls a sneaky snap election, now the NDP is being accused of sending sneaky mail to prospective voters.

Incumbent B.C. Conservative MLA Brennan Day, running for re-election in Courtenay–Comox, says he’s filed a complaint with Elections B.C. over a misleading NDP campaign letter sent out in that riding.

“The NDP sent this disgusting, misleading letter to every household in my riding. It’s sad, desperate, and simply not true. I’ve spent two years fighting for better healthcare while they’ve failed to deliver it. Now they’re resorting to fearmongering,” Day stated in an X post showing the letter’s envelope and content.

The NDP sent this disgusting, misleading letter to every household in my riding. It's sad, desperate, and simply not true. I've spent two years fighting for better healthcare while they've failed to deliver it. Now they're resorting to fearmongering.



https://t.co/Bzu446Jupm pic.twitter.com/4TZYKDsvDq — Brennan Day (@BrennanDay4CV) October 20, 2026

The delivery, which Day says could be mistaken for official election mail, is stamped with “ELECTION 2026 | you decide,” “TIME SENSITIVE – OPEN IMMEDIATELY,” “VOTING INFORMATION ENCLOSED,” and “YOUR PARTICIPATION IS CRITICAL.”

Inside is a letter signed by Dr. Habib Ur-Rahman, a North Shore family physician. Ur-Rahman urges voters to re-elect the NDP and claims the Conservatives have admitted health care and education would take the brunt of their cuts.

A subtle clue that the materials are part of the NDP’s campaign is a small authorization line.

David Eby isn’t buying the complaint. Speaking to reporters, he said the letter is “quite explicit to people about where it’s coming from and what the message is,” and that he views the letter as “a message that was promoting the B.C. NDP because this doctor believes we are the best for health care.”

The NDP’s off-brand letter may be legal. B.C.’s Election Act requires campaign ads to name their sponsor and give contact details. It says nothing about how big that line has to be or where it goes. But legal and transparent are not always one and the same.

Elections B.C. says it will review the complaint, but the timing of the mail-out may already have made its impact.

Roughly 12% of British Columbians have already cast their ballots via advance voting, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

Election day polls open Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.