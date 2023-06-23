BC Teachers' Federation under fire? Citizens protest state-funded schools' sexual agendas

Last week, citizens fed up with sexual agendas targeting children through state-funded schools decided to protest in Vancouver outside of what they referred to as "the head of the snake" of the issue.

The small pop-up protest, organized by "Justice for Childhood Innocence," set up shop in front of the office of the BC Teachers' Federation (BCTF), a labour union that represents over 50,000 public school teachers and students.

At the core of the protesters' concerns about the BCTF is their role in determining the learning resources teachers have access to, including those that are highly controversial, such as BC's Sexual Orientation and Identity (SOGI 1-2-3).

"People across Canada are really beginning to understand that this is a war against children, not just in our province but globally. It's a war on our kids," said Ronnie Herman, a child protection activist with the online show RH Media Standing 4 Children.

Herman used to work as an Education Assistant in BC and began speaking out against what she believes is the state's failure to support children's mental health in schools during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which proved to have a negative impact on kids.

Click on the full report to hear more about the passionate protesters' concerns and their dialogue with the Vancouver police, who arrived on the scene to ensure that peace was maintained while the protesters exercised their right to freedom of expression.

