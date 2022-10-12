Chilliwack B.C. school trustee candidates explain why they’re against gender ideology in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

Voting day for municipal elections is fast approaching in British Columbia, and a hot campaign topic for many running for school trustee seats across the province has been whether or not controversial gender ideology curricula and sex activism belong in schools.

Chilliwack’s School District 33 is no exception. In fact, the school board is well known for spicy debates about anything from whether or not children should be allowed to expose their undergarments at school, to allegedly blocking incumbent trustee Barry Neufeld from a large portion of his duties after he warned the public about potential risks to children being taught from the SOGI 1 2 3 sexual education curriculum.

B.C. Chilliwack School Board just passed a policy allowing school-aged girls to show "exposed underwear" and "cleavage".



In the video, the author of the policy Vice-Chair Willow Reichelt laughs at fellow trustee Heather Maas when she says that this encourages child predators. pic.twitter.com/a4PUHRRq69 — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) March 16, 2019

14 candidates are vying to be elected to the seven school trustee positions up for grabs, and their opinions on gender ideology being taught in school are split right down the middle.

Candidates like incumbent Heather Maahs and Kaethe Jones believe that the focus of public schools needs to be on academics, rather than gender ideology and access to sexually explicit books. Other candidates, like incumbent Willow Reichelt, have campaigned on the promise to defend such books as being a staple of the district.

🔴 What is going on here?



Chilliwack school trustee Willow Reichelt is advocating for the continued use of sexually explicit books “for kids” in schools and the belief that those who disagree should not educate our kids.



With that message, she asks that you re-elect her. pic.twitter.com/CRhFhCZiyb — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 19, 2022

Watch my full report to hear from Neufeld, Maas, and Jones about why they aren’t afraid to advocate for kids to be kids in schools — without confusing sex ed curricula indoctrinating them — as well as other important reasons they feel those voting in Chilliwack on October 15 should support them.

You will also hear a quick update from Neufeld about his defamation hearing being heard at the Supreme Court of Canada this week. The lawsuit resulted from the former president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation, Glen Hansman, accusing Neufeld of being hateful and transphobic after Neufeld made his opinions on SOGI 1 2 3 public. Hansman stated that Neufeld, who’s had a lifelong career of working with children, “shouldn’t be anywhere near students.”

