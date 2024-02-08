BC United Party commits to keeping parents informed about ‘gender identity secrets’ in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Following the heavily applauded and loudly condemned pro-family policies recently announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, which will be implemented across the province to protect children identifying as transgender and strengthen their communication with their parents, other political leaders with a conservative voter base are finding themselves being questioned about their stance on these important issues.

"I think we should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions — when they are adults."



Pierre Poilievre defends Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed parental rights legislation, and says Trudeau is trying to use the issue as a "divisive wedge." pic.twitter.com/OwmkztgEsp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 7, 2024

At a town hall in Surrey hosted by the BC United party last Tuesday, Rebel News captured party leader Kevin Falcon’s turn to answer a question posed to him by child protection activist Chris Elston, more commonly known as Billboard Chris.

To preface his question, Chris read one of the BC Teacher’s Federation policies that instructs educators to keep parents in the dark about something as significant as how their child is identifying within school walls.

Keep your eye out for this report.



The days of successfully hiding from conversations about child transition are over for all politicians.



Together we will never let them be silent about this medical scandal, and about the assault on parental rights. https://t.co/9B3YcZc9Om — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 8, 2024

“It is the policy of the BC Teachers Federation right now to hide from parents when their child is going through this identity crisis,” Chris stated before reading a portion of the BCTF policy as the lead of his question.

Unlike in Alberta, where all parents will be informed about who or what their child is identifying as in school, the BCTF’s privacy and confidentiality policy includes the stipulation that “school personnel should not disclose a student's trans status to others, such as students, parents, or other school personnel, unless there is a specific 'need to know' (for example, a health emergency)” or unless the student gives permission to do so.

SOGI 123: South Surrey MLA, Elenore Sturko, who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community weighs in on the parental rights battle against the controversial Sexual Orientation Gender Identity program in schools.



Full report to come at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/oazhDPdThI — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 8, 2024

Click on the full report to hear Falcon's eventual response regarding what his party will do to inform parents better if they form the government in this year's general election.

You'll also hear from BC United Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, about where she stands regarding parents concerned about controversial 'gender-inclusive' learning resources being made available for school kids through the province's Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Program (SOGI 123).

To stay informed on the latest news involving the ongoing parental rights fight to preserve children's innocence in state-funded schools, go to StopClassroomGrooming.com.