Biden has “dishonoured the lives lost” on 9/11 with failed Afghan withdrawal

The withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan went from bad to worse yesterday, as an apparent ISIS-linked suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and numerous Afghans.

This disastrous departure following 20 years occupying the country has seen sharp criticism from across the political spectrum directed toward President Joe Biden.

Ben Weingarten of The Federalist and Newsweek joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his thoughts on this failure in leadership by the Biden administration.

In Ben's opinion, the failures on display have made the U.S. look incredibly weak on the international stage:

I would put it this way, if you wanted to endanger the maximum number of American lives on the ground in Afghanistan, and then slap Americans in the face by making it clear that you have a plan to evacuate Afghans — some percentage of whom assisted in our efforts there — with no plan to evacuate Americans, after leaving behind hundreds of millions, if not billions worth of taxpayer-dollar funded weaponry equipment. Leaving that air base, essentially evacuating the military before you evacuate the civilians. You couldn't have done this in a more disastrous, dangerous and disgraceful way. And our adversaries clearly neither fear, nor respect us.

