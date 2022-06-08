Biden's Energy Secretary boasts about Pride Month while failing to address rising gas prices

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Gas prices continue to surge across the United States, with a gallon of gasoline costing more than $5 in 16 states on Wednesday. Despite the impending crisis that the mile-high costs will create unless prices subside, U.S. President Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm doesn’t appear to be the least bit interested.

Instead of addressing the issue, which remains at the top of most Americans’ concerns, according to recent polls, Granholm has been dallying at a Pride flag-raising ceremony, giving interviews about the number of Department of Energy political appointees who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, reciting poetry, and attacking conservative state legislatures, Daily Wire reported.

On Monday, Granholm and a host of Department of Energy appointees celebrated the organization’s embrace of Pride Month to champion Joe Biden’s commitment to progressive values.

“Let’s be clear, the most important people in this organization are right here,” Granholm said of her coworkers, referring to the deputy director of the agency’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the director of Energy Pride – a resource group for LGBTQ+ employees within the Department of Energy.

“He writes, ‘I celebrate myself and sing myself. And what I assume, you shall assume. For every atom belonging to me, as good, belongs to you,'” Granholm said at the event, quoting poet Walt Whitman.

“This flag that we will raise is a statement about our commitment to all who see themselves reflected in it; Our commitment to the LGBTQ+ communities’ safety — and safety is big right now — to celebrate their presence with us, for all of you who see yourself in that flag, and all who are working and may not be able to join us, we want you to feel its protection because that’s who we want to reflect. Not just protection but also of celebration of making sure that we are an agency that is inclusive,” said Granholm.

Granholm, who once served as the governor in the state of Michigan, called for Americans to have “all hands on deck” to advance progressive values at the state and federal levels.

“We need all talent in order to thrive as an agency, but also as a planet,” Granholm stated. “Unfortunately, as we have seen the right to privacy, and the right to safety is under attack. All you have to do is look at social media. All you have to do is see what’s happening in the halls of some state legislatures, where people, children are not allowed to be who they are, young adults are not allowed to be who they are, people feeling threatened by gun violence because of who they are or who they love.”

Granholm appeared to be referring to Florida, which recently passed an anti-grooming law prohibiting teachers from instructing young children on matters of sexuality and gender identity in the classroom. Florida and other states are also advancing laws to ban boys from playing in girls' sports.

Saying little to nothing about the price of gas or addressing working- and middle-class America’s concerns about the state of the economy, Granholm instead boasted of Biden’s initiatives to push progressive values in the government.

“And it’s why as one of his first acts in office, President Biden, you will recall, signed an executive order committing this entire administration to equity, to civil rights, to inclusion. And that value has permeated actions throughout this administration — whether it’s reversing the ban on transgender participation in the military or fighting to make sure that in schools there is no sexual or gender discrimination because supporting the LGBTQ+ community is not just about acceptance, it’s not just about tolerance, it’s about action,” Granholm stated. “And it’s about saying to all that we respect you and we celebrate you and we will fight for you.”

WATCH: