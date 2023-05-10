Big Pharma's new push to mass vaccinate kids

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight — start your free trial and become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.

Have you heard about “The Big Catch Up”? It's a partnership between the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, “along with Immunization Agenda 2030 and many other global and national health partners.”

The partnership bills itself as an attempt to respond to declining routine childhood vaccinations, an issue spurred by health-care systems focusing solely on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's time for The Big Catch-up this #WorldImmunizationWeek. We must ensure that more children, adults – and their communities – are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier, healthier lives. Together, we can achieve this. #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/8VshkC4VaS — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 24, 2023

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Tamara Ugolini contrasted the Big Catch Up with a report issued by non-profit group Health Choice that showed fewer children were dying during lockdowns.

After citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed a decline in deaths among children, particularly newborns, Tamara wondered: