Big Pharma's new push to mass vaccinate kids

Have you heard about “The Big Catch Up”? It's a partnership between the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, “along with Immunization Agenda 2030 and many other global and national health partners.”
The partnership bills itself as an attempt to respond to declining routine childhood vaccinations, an issue spurred by health-care systems focusing solely on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's time for The Big Catch-up this #WorldImmunizationWeek. We must ensure that more children, adults – and their communities – are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier, healthier lives. Together, we can achieve this. #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/8VshkC4VaS— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 24, 2023
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Tamara Ugolini contrasted the Big Catch Up with a report issued by non-profit group Health Choice that showed fewer children were dying during lockdowns.
After citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed a decline in deaths among children, particularly newborns, Tamara wondered:
Why does it appear that Big Pharma-funded public health institutions are the ones actually putting children's health at risk?
Wouldn't now be an appropriate time to look at child deaths, why they were at an all-time low, and if they remained that way and what mechanisms may be at play for it instead of pushing more Big Pharma and Pfizer profiteering trying to mass inject everyone and their unborn baby?
