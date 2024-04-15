Bill Maher holds up Canada as 'cautionary tale' against 'extreme wokeness'

AP Photo/Marion Curtis, StarPix

Speaking Friday on HBO's "Real Time," comedian Bill Maher warned that Canada should serve as a "cautionary tale" for Americans about the perils of embracing "extreme wokeness" and progressive policies taken too far.

"Canada was where every woke white college kid wearing pajama pants outdoors who had it up to here with America's racist patriarchy dreamt of living someday. I mean, besides Gaza," Maher stated. "There's only one problem with thinking everything's better in Canada: It's not. Not anymore, anyway."

Maher, who typically aligns with liberal viewpoints, argued that while liberals should look to successful progressive nations, they must also acknowledge failures. He pointed to Canada's 6.1% unemployment rate compared to 3.8% in the U.S., as well as worse air quality, as troubling signs.

"They say in politics liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes. And I'm generally with the gas pedal. But not if we're driving off a cliff," Maher said.

The comedian was particularly critical of Canada's housing affordability crisis and struggling healthcare system. "The median price of a home here is $346,000. In Canada converted to US dollars, it's $487,000. If Barbie moved to Winnipeg, she wouldn't be able to afford her dream house and Ken would be working at Tim Hortons," he quipped.

On healthcare, Maher stated: "Their vaunted healthcare system, which ranks dead last among high income countries, and access to primary health care, and the ability to see a doctor in a day or two. And it's not for lack of spending. Of the 30 countries with universal coverage, Canada spends over 13% of its economy on it, which is a lot of money for free health care."

While saying "I'm not saying Canada still isn't a great country, it is," Maher presented it as a cautionary example of liberal overreach. "The moral of that tale is 'yes, you can move too far left, and when you do, you wind up pushing the people in the middle to the right.' At its worst, Canada is what American voters think happens when there's no one putting a check on extreme wokeness."