Not again: Male-born powerlifter takes top spot in British Columbia women's competition

Audrey Yun placed first in the BC Winter Open on February 17, 2024. Yun, a biological male, previously threatened to urinate beside female athletes in the locker room, after the women expressed discomfort at the possibility.

The BC Winter Open is sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization which banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competing for speaking out against the unfairness of male-born athletes identifying as women.

"I am the one being punished for speaking truth."



Powerlifter April Hutchinson says she's being threatened with suspension for calling trans athlete Anne Andres a biological male.

Photos from the BC event show Yun towering over the second and third place female lifters.

Yun, on his "Full Metal Strong" Instagram account, called Hutchinson an "uneducated, bigoted piece of shit" when she posted to her X account that Yun was raising money via a GoFundMe campaign to enter a women's Manitoba Strongman event.

In Alberta, male born athletes have taken top spots in powerlifting events.

It's official!

The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of. 🫠

The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of.

No, it's absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing and shameful is what it is.

However, a recent announcement by Alberta's conservative premier Danielle Smith may put an end to that. Her government banned medical gender transition for minors.

Danielle Smith announces new policy that bans minors 17 & under from accessing top & bottom trans surgeries.

Yun's social media shows a mocking disrespect for women who object to him competing as a female.

Hutchinson is a leading voice for protecting women's sports from male-born competitors, which has earned her international attention and accolades — threats from radical trans rights activists.

But this is completely normal and allowed, no warning or suspension to this fellow

