Not again: Male-born powerlifter takes top spot in British Columbia women's competition

Audrey Yun placed first in the BC Winter Open, an event sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization which banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competition for speaking out against the unfairness of male-born athletes identifying as women.

April Hutchinson
Audrey Yun placed first in the BC Winter Open on February 17, 2024. Yun, a biological male, previously threatened to urinate beside female athletes in the locker room, after the women expressed discomfort at the possibility.

The BC Winter Open is sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization which banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competing for speaking out against the unfairness of male-born athletes identifying as women.

Photos from the BC event show Yun towering over the second and third place female lifters.

Yun, on his "Full Metal Strong" Instagram account, called Hutchinson an "uneducated, bigoted piece of shit" when she posted to her X account that Yun was raising money via a GoFundMe campaign to enter a women's Manitoba Strongman event.

In Alberta, male born athletes have taken top spots in powerlifting events.

However, a recent announcement by Alberta's conservative premier Danielle Smith may put an end to that. Her government banned medical gender transition for minors.

Yun's social media shows a mocking disrespect for women who object to him competing as a female.

Hutchinson is a leading voice for protecting women's sports from male-born competitors, which has earned her international attention and accolades — threats from radical trans rights activists.

March 31 was declared Trans Day of Visibility by the Biden administration, just one of dozens of days dedicated annually to recognizing sexual minority communities.

Easter Sunday, the holiest day from Christians who follow the Gregorian calendar, also falls on March 31 this year.

