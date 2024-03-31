Not again: Male-born powerlifter takes top spot in British Columbia women's competition
Audrey Yun placed first in the BC Winter Open, an event sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization which banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competition for speaking out against the unfairness of male-born athletes identifying as women.
Audrey Yun placed first in the BC Winter Open on February 17, 2024. Yun, a biological male, previously threatened to urinate beside female athletes in the locker room, after the women expressed discomfort at the possibility.
The BC Winter Open is sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization which banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competing for speaking out against the unfairness of male-born athletes identifying as women.
"I am the one being punished for speaking truth."— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 2, 2023
Powerlifter April Hutchinson says she's being threatened with suspension for calling trans athlete Anne Andres a biological male.@Lea_Christina4 | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/pvi6TsJgIR
Photos from the BC event show Yun towering over the second and third place female lifters.
Yun, on his "Full Metal Strong" Instagram account, called Hutchinson an "uneducated, bigoted piece of shit" when she posted to her X account that Yun was raising money via a GoFundMe campaign to enter a women's Manitoba Strongman event.
In Alberta, male born athletes have taken top spots in powerlifting events.
It's official!— April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 4, 2024
The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of. 🫠
No, it's absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing and shameful is what it is.#keepmenoutofwomenssports @icons_women@Riley_Gaines_… pic.twitter.com/vDGEjogJHw
However, a recent announcement by Alberta's conservative premier Danielle Smith may put an end to that. Her government banned medical gender transition for minors.
🚨BREAKING: Danielle Smith announces new policy that bans minors 17 & under from accessing top & bottom trans surgeries. pic.twitter.com/84cPbKC2cv— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 31, 2024
Yun's social media shows a mocking disrespect for women who object to him competing as a female.
Hutchinson is a leading voice for protecting women's sports from male-born competitors, which has earned her international attention and accolades — threats from radical trans rights activists.
I started this journey being brave and will continue to carry on!@Lea_Christina4 @icons_women @ICFSport @irenebritusa pic.twitter.com/rAUqfnfzQR— Maria Barwig (@mbarwig999) March 30, 2024
But this is completely normal and allowed, no warning or suspension to this fellow 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Az4ErCAMLr— April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 17, 2024
March 31 was declared Trans Day of Visibility by the Biden administration, just one of dozens of days dedicated annually to recognizing sexual minority communities.
Since Biden declared Easter to be Trans Day of Visibility, here's a rundown of all the lgbtq days and weeks:— Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Mtocs1HpVb
Easter Sunday, the holiest day from Christians who follow the Gregorian calendar, also falls on March 31 this year.
