Do biological men belong in women's sports? (Some) Conservative Party leadership candidates respond

With the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race gearing up, we decided to check out a meet and greet event held in Burlington, ON, to hear the prospective leaders’ take on what they believe to be most important to Canadians.

The candidates in attendance were Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Scott Aitchison, Jean Charest, Pierre Poilievre, Roman Baber, and Patrick Brown and each candidate had several minutes to present their intentions to an eager crowd of Conservative Party supporters.

The topics addressed ranged from vaccine mandates all the way to building pipelines and defunding the CBC and were received warmly by the room.

After the speeches, we attempted to ask each candidate about the encroachment of female-identifying biological males in female-only spaces, and were stunned to hear that some of the leaders aren’t up to date on this trending topic.

We attempted to ask every candidate their thoughts except for Pierre Poilievre, who had a huge lineup of supporters waiting to meet him, and Patrick Brown, who seemed to have left the meet & greet immediately after his speech.

We first posed the question to Dr. Lewis, a self-identified social conservative who does not appear to have strong opinions about this subject. Jean Charest was also too busy mingling to answer our question. Of all the candidates we asked, Roman Baber turned out to be the only candidate with strong convictions on the topic.

