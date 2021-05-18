Black Lives Matter declares “solidarity with Palestinians”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Black Lives Matter organization has officially declared its “solidarity with Palestinians” in the conflict in Israel, which has seen thousands of rockets launched by Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorist organizations towards residential areas in Tel Aviv and other cities.

On Monday, Black Lives Matter tweeted that it “stands in solidarity with Palestinians.”

“We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. (always have. And will always be). #freepalestine,” the group wrote.

The sentiment shared on social media echoes that of other progressive organizations and far-left legislators who have thrown in their support for pro-Palestinian “liberation,” which is largely led by the State Department-designated terrorist organization Hamas.

Recently, Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the progressive “Squad,” spoke out against Israel in a floor speech where she praised an activist affiliated with Black Lives Matter who reportedly called for the death of police officers. On Twitter, the representative compared the conflict in Gaza with the riots in Ferguson, Missouri.

“The fight for Black lives and the fight for Palestinian liberation are interconnected,” tweeted the Democrat. “We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma. We are anti-war. We are anti-occupation. And we are anti-apartheid. Period.”

Black Lives Matter-affiliated organizations issued statements of support for the Hamas cause, describing the existence of Israel as an “occupation” and its government a “repressive apparatus.”

In a press release, the New Jersey-based Black Lives Matter Patterson condemned Israel and expressed solidarity “with those fighting occupation.” The group wrote:

Black Lives Matter Paterson condemns the ongoing violence against Palestinians in East Jerusalem by the state of Israel and stands in solidarity with those fighting occupation. We as an organization believe in the freedom to worship and a life free from fear of expulsion and violence. The scenes coming out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli soldiers are using excessive force against Palestinian worshippers, harkens to our struggle against a repressive state apparatus. BLM Paterson also condemns the current situation in the Sheikh Jarrah enclave where Israeli settlers are forcibly evicting residents from their ancestral homes. Our deep roots of solidarity are part of a rich tradition of mutual support and exchange between Palestine and US-based liberation movements, from the Black Panthers to the most recent communication between activists in Gaza and Ferguson, MO. Our struggles are connected in many ways, not least because the same Israeli forces forcibly expelling the original inhabitants of Sheikh Jarrah train repressive police forces around the world, including the US.

As reported by The Atlantic in 2016, Black Lives Matter as an organization has been involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its formation in the 2010s when it laid out its political agenda to include a statement against Israel.

“One week after the drafting committee released its political platform—a long document that covers everything from U.S. policing to education reform to mass incarceration—the activists felt they needed another ‘deep internal discussion,’ as they called it, on one small section toward the end: their statement on Israel and Palestine,” the magazine reported.

Black Lives Matter is heavily involved in the anti-Semitic BDS or “Boycott-Divest-Sanction” movement against Israel across college campuses in the United States, which calls on organizations and countries to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel as the name suggests.