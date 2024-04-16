Trudeau Liberals resumed Palestinian aid despite evidence of deep terrorism ties

The Telegraph

An exclusive report into the UN agency distributing Palestinian aid detailed extensive ties with the terror group Hamas.

Notorious for using civilians as human shields in Gaza, Hamas strategically placed rocket launchers, command posts inside schools, mosques and hospitals.

According to Israeli intelligence, at least 32 UNRWA facilities are within 20 metres of Hamas installations in Gaza.

Ultimately, Hamas views UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as a pillar of its civil rule, according to a 43-page dossier. Its support permits greater focus on its military and terrorism programs.

As many as 2,135 UNRWA employees belong to recognized Palestinian terror groups, mainly Hamas. Of those, 327 are members of its military wing, including 18 agency school principals.

The Liberals' temporary pause in UNRWA funding was a scam:



"No regularly scheduled payment that was intended to go to UNRWA was missed during the temporary pause. By providing certainty that Canada’s planned contribution will proceed, this will help prevent the imminent… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2024

That supplements a UN WATCH report that previously identified 133 agency educators and staff as promoters of terror indoctrination at the agency.

UNRWA claimed the findings of the report spread “violence, disinformation and hate” towards the agency.

Alongside the biographies of UN employees complicit in the October 7 attacks in Israel, Canada accessed satellite imaging of Hamas constructing schools in Gaza atop buried terrorist bunkers. They also learned the terror group installed rocket launchers within metres of marked UN compounds.

Last fall, Ottawa suggested that no foreign aid went into the hands of "nefarious actors" in Gaza.

UNRWA also said they’ve implemented significant measures to prevent infiltration by armed groups.

Trudeau delivers a word salad as he attempts to explain why Canada plans to begin funding UNRWA again.



The Liberals previously paused funds when it was revealed UNRWA workers were involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/Z7AQ9T8U2I — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024

Still, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet accessed this intel only to resume their funding on March 8.

At the time, Ottawa announced $100,000 to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization for food and blankets in the Gaza Strip. It would supplement a $25 million payment to UNRWA expected for this month.

The federal government previously committed $100 million to support Palestinian refugees over a four-year period, having already given $90 million circa 2019.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen clarified they will continue to fund the agency regardless of UNRWA involvement in the October 7 attacks on Israel.

On January 26, Ottawa temporarily halted funding upon learning that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the slaughter of Israeli citizens by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. None of the alleged participants remain employed with the group.

Israel will not win war against Hamas: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly



Joly also praised a UN organization which had staff members credibly accused of participating in the Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.https://t.co/xlu6ljzmF4 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 8, 2024

Though Trudeau acknowledged the allegations as “serious,” Hussen reversed course by reinstating taxpayer support.

“Canada is committed to ensuring full accountability, decisive action and the implementation of necessary reforms within UNRWA,” Hussen penned in a written statement.

Though supporters of UNRWA consider the agency necessary in Gaza and the West Bank, the Israeli intelligence briefing contends “Hamas is deeply and systematically embedded in UNRWA.”

“Hamas members serve in all sectors of UNRWA activities, including in key positions,” it reads.