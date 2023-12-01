BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters block railway for Palestine, police on scene

According to Alexa Lavoie, the police have not yet intervened with the protesters and are currently preventing her from reporting on the situation.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 01, 2023
  • News
Instagram / palsolidaritycad
Alexa Lavoie is reporting live from the scene in Montreal, Quebec, where anti-Israeli protesters appear to be blocking railway lines in support of Palestine.

Lavoie is currently facing obstacles reporting on the ongoing events as the police are restricting her coverage.

For real-time updates on the situation, please visit DeportHamas.com.

Alexa Lavoie will continue to provide on-the-ground coverage as the situation develops.

UPDATES:

Montreal police are detaining an anti-Israel protester who was allegedly blocking the railway.

