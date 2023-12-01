BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters block railway for Palestine, police on scene

Instagram / palsolidaritycad

Alexa Lavoie is reporting live from the scene in Montreal, Quebec, where anti-Israeli protesters appear to be blocking railway lines in support of Palestine.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters are shutting down rail lines for Palestine here in Montreal. I'm attempting to cover but police are blocking me from reporting. I'll on the ground and will continue to update, stay tuned here @rebelnewsonline https://t.co/MK7PbgnOim pic.twitter.com/rQdLB8OBzA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 1, 2023

Lavoie is currently facing obstacles reporting on the ongoing events as the police are restricting her coverage.

For real-time updates on the situation, please visit DeportHamas.com.

Alexa Lavoie will continue to provide on-the-ground coverage as the situation develops.

UPDATES:

Montreal police are detaining an anti-Israel protester who was allegedly blocking the railway.