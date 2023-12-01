BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters block railway for Palestine, police on scene
According to Alexa Lavoie, the police have not yet intervened with the protesters and are currently preventing her from reporting on the situation.
Alexa Lavoie is reporting live from the scene in Montreal, Quebec, where anti-Israeli protesters appear to be blocking railway lines in support of Palestine.
BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters are shutting down rail lines for Palestine here in Montreal. I'm attempting to cover but police are blocking me from reporting. I'll on the ground and will continue to update, stay tuned here @rebelnewsonline https://t.co/MK7PbgnOim pic.twitter.com/rQdLB8OBzA— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 1, 2023
Lavoie is currently facing obstacles reporting on the ongoing events as the police are restricting her coverage.
Alexa Lavoie will continue to provide on-the-ground coverage as the situation develops.
UPDATES:
Montreal police are detaining an anti-Israel protester who was allegedly blocking the railway.
WATCH: Montreal police detain an anti-Israel protester who was allegedly blocking the railway.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2023
Full story here: https://t.co/bFxT5jLmmi pic.twitter.com/Yhr237WWT6
