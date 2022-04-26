Breaking down Elon Musk's successful Twitter takeover

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart tech editor Allum Bokhari (follow @LibertarianBlue on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Elon Musk's successful purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.

Here's a bit of what Allum had to say:

Certainly I was a little bit pessimistic about that. You have to remember, Twitter board is made up of giant corporations like Vanguard and State Street that manage trillions of dollars in assets. So if those corporations wanted to team up to stop Musk, they could have. These are the same corporations, by the way, that are pushing the so-called E.S.G. — Ethical Sustainable Governance — across the corporate world. That includes diversity and critical race theory and wokeness in general, a little bit comes from them. And you also saw the other board members like the Saudi Prince indicating they wouldn't take a deal. And lastly, as you pointed out, you have these other people on the board who have very little financial interests in Twitter. Their share is very minimal. But you know, they're members of the establishment who probably recognize that Twitter's value is more than just money. It's about controlling the global flow of information, controlling narratives. However, I think what has happened is they couldn't get around, as you said, that fiduciary duty, the board of directors ultimately has to make a profit for their shareholders and Elon Musk's was really a very compelling offer there.

