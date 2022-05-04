Breaking down reaction to the leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Widely condemned by progressives and the liberal media, the draft opinion leaked by Politico has ignited a firestorm of opinion and commentary from all sides of the political spectrum.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, civil liberties attorney Jenin Younes joined Ezra to discuss reactions to the widely publicized leak of the SCOTUS draft opinion on the controversial Roe v. Wade ruling.
As Jenin Younes explained, "Even though as I said, I'm philosophically pro-choice, I'm not upset by this at all if it turns out to be the real decision. I actually think I've always disagreed with the Roe v. Wade legal reasoning. I don't think it's very sound...it's a really political thing, the decision was political...so I actually don't think overturning it is the worst."
