BREAKING: Tamara Lich to remain in jail until at least July 14
The justice of the peace hearing Lich's case ruled that she must remain behind bars until July 14, more than three weeks since she was arrested.
Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy protest that took over a portion of downtown Ottawa this past February, was arrested for a second time after Ottawa police said she breached the terms of her bail by attending an awards ceremony hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and being photographed alongside another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo.
The justice of the peace made the ruling after Lich was arrested by police in Medicine Hat, Alberta, who was then brought back to the nation's capital for a bail hearing. While her bail terms prevented her from being in the presence of other convoy organizers, a clause allowed Lich to be around those individuals as long as she was accompanied by her legal representation. Lich is represented by the Justice Centre, and her lawyers were at the ceremony that night.
By the time Lich is back in the courtroom on July 14, she will have been held for more than three weeks. The charges against Lich from her initial arrest in February are mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
