Breaking: 'Trans activist' Jessica Simpson found guilty of another criminal offence

By Drea Humphrey STOP JONATHAN YANIV Suing Yaniv is about self-respect — it's about deterring a serial harasser and reigning in a predator. Can you help us serve justice? $11,756.67 Raised

Goal: $40,000.00 Donate

BC Judge J. Solomon has just handed down the latest ruling in a series of convictions for the self-proclaimed trans activist Jessica Serenity Simpson. Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, has been found guilty of public mischief for pulling a fire alarm for false purposes.

The incident occurred last Spring after a dog that Simpson claims is her service dog became unruly in a common area of a retirement home, the residence of Simpson's elderly mother.

After repeatedly asking for Simpson to remove the dog, a 70-year-old man named Gerald Funke, who is dependent on a walker, was met by a forceful push from Simpson after moving the dog from off of a chair. Another man intervened to stop the altercation.

Simpson called 911 and falsely claimed to have been assaulted by Mr. Funke, which Judge Solomon today acknowledged as a lie. Simpson also pulled the fire alarm, which the defence attorney argued was done out of fear for Simpson’s life.

Judge Solomon said of this, “I find that the accused explanation for pulling the fire alarm does not stand beyond a reasonable doubt and that the Crown has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused pulled the fire alarm in the building without reasonable cause.”

Simpson also faced an assault charge for shoving the elderly man.

Here are the charges that have brought the infamous Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, back to criminal court.



A Judge Solomon is expected to give his ruling today on if Simpson attacking a 70yr old man who pushed Simpson’s unruly “service dog” was reasonable. pic.twitter.com/FfgdSN13YE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 18, 2023

While Judge Solomon agreed that Simpson pushed Mr. Funke away from the dog with harder force than was necessary, his ruling found that “the Crown has failed to prove the accused guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” and thus Simpson was not guilty of assault.

Simpson has had three prior convictions, including being found guilty of assaulting my former colleague, Keean Bexte. The assault took place while he was covering a hearing discussing Simpson's brandishing of a prohibited weapon on the YouTube channel for political commentator Blair White.

This is a developing story. For more, visit YanivTrial.com.

BREAKING: Jessica Simpson (aka Jonathan Yaniv), a violent trans activist with a history of court leniency, charged at me & threatened to make a dog attack me while a sheriff did nothing!



Filing a police report. Stay tuned. Help with our security costs at https://t.co/LY9JmUHwPN pic.twitter.com/lBRck0Xpht — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 18, 2023

Help keep Rebel News reporters safe when we're out in the field — donate to our security costs at JournalistDefenceFund.com.