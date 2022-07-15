Trans activist finally receives a criminal record after 3rd criminal offence

By Drea Humphrey STOP JONATHAN YANIV Suing Yaniv is about self-respect — it's about deterring a serial harasser and reigning in a predator. Can you help us serve justice? $10,621.67 Raised

The decision came down on June 19 in a Surrey, British Columbia provincial courthouse after Jessica Simpson, who legally changed their name from Jonathan Yaniv to Jessica Yaniv before settling on Jessica Simpson, accepted a plea deal resulting in mischief charges being dropped but pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

🔴BREAKING: Trans activist, Jessica Simpson aka Johnathan Yaniv, was finally sentenced with a criminal record after 3 convictions. This time uttering threats to @BillboardChris Full report coming soon @RebelNewsOnline , visit my last report on Yaniv https://t.co/9pOPtci0iT — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 30, 2022

The crime of uttering threats was committed in October 2020, when Simpson threatened to kill activist Chris Elston, who has been coined “Billboard Chris” after playing a role in putting up an “I ♥️ JK Rowling” billboard to celebrate the author who had been speaking on issues of potential risks to women and children from novel hormone therapy practices like the medical transitioning of children.

Simpson/Yaniv’s death threat isn’t the only time Elston has faced danger while advocating for children and parental rights. In March 2021, Elston was violently attacked by a pack of thugs in Montreal while peacefully wearing a sign that read “children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”

Unique to the guilty sentence in the case of Simpson and Elston is that this time around, a judge ordered that Simpson have a criminal record.

In the previous two cases where Simpson/Yaniv was guilty of committing a criminal offence, including assaulting my former colleague Keean Bexte while he was reporting for Rebel News, a rare conditional discharge with no criminal record was handed to Simpson/Yaniv after the Crown argued various reasons why this should be the case, including claims that Simpson/Yaniv has been bullied due to identifying as a trans woman.

In today's interview, I sat down with Elston and a legal advocate named Kari Simpson, who has been by his side through the ordeal about what happened in court before the sentencing.

