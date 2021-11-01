B.C. gym owner refuses to discriminate against unvaxxed fitness lovers

No one said being on the right side of history would be easy.

Perhaps that couldn’t be any more clear to noble entrepreneurs like David Potter, the owner of Focused Fitness located in 100 Mile House, British Columbia.

Despite owning the gym being a dream come true, Potter can’t bring himself to lower his integrity by complying with B.C’s discriminatory Vaccine Passport system. The system orders gyms to compel their patrons to provide proof of being inoculated against COVID-19, and refuse services to those who do not, even if they are healthy and asymptomatic.

Potter has already been fined $345 for not discriminating against patrons due to their medical choices.

“Unfortunately, with the way things are going, we are looking at selling the gym” said Potter when I interviewed him. Focused Fitness already suffered a hard financial blow due to the governments previous lock-down orders, and now Potter is preparing to surrender the vision he had for the gym due to the provinces totalitarian approach to addressing life with COVID-19.

Potter isn’t the only B.C. business owner to be smacked for his ethical standards by public health orders. Recently, both Corduroy restaurant in Kitsilano, and Rolly’s restaurant in Hope were both ordered closed after serving customers equally, without regard to their medical history.

Watch this full report on why Potter is prepared to take this stand, and what his gym has meant to the the 100 Mile House Community.

You may also be interested in clicking here, to watch a interview I recently did with three 100 Mile House, front-line health-care workers who candidly explained why they would rather be unemployed than coerced into taking a COVID-19 vaccination.

If you would like to help put a stop to vaccine passports and employment mandates, please donate what you can to our legal challenges at FightVaccinePassports.com. We have partnered with The Democracy Fund to hire a team of sharp lawyers to fight the good fight, and donors will also receive a charitable receipt for their generosity.

Are you a small business that is against vaccine passports in Canada and plan to keep your restaurant, store, or gym open to all patrons regardless of vaccination status?

Let us know by visiting WeWontAsk.com, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out this form with your details.