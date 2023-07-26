Bryan Cranston challenges Hollywood’s use of AI amid industry strikes

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston spoke out against Hollywood's elite, particularly targeting Disney CEO Bob Iger, over the escalating use of artificial intelligence (AI) in film and television sectors, coinciding with the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood.

Cranston delivered his impassioned address at the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City For a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square, New York. His words followed Iger's previous remarks on CNBC where he labelled the demands of actors and writers as unrealistic, acknowledging their right to fair compensation while also indicating their expectations were contributing to industry challenges, which he characterized as disruptive and dangerous.

Cranston, addressing the crowd assembled in front of Disney, delivered a pointed message to Iger: "We will not have our livelihoods usurped by robots." His plea extended to preserving the right to work, earn a respectable income, and importantly, to safeguard actors' dignity.

“I find it very ironic that we are all gathered here today in unity in front of an entity that is run by Disney,” Cranston stated. “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, that you look through things in a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you: We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.”

“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living,” he added. “And lastly and more importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity.”

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston slammed the use of AI during a SAG-AFTRA rally: "We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots." https://t.co/6e4gSI6jpw pic.twitter.com/uMWqnyj63t — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 26, 2023

Commenting on the rapid evolution of the industry, Cranston argued that the business model had transformed significantly over the past decade, yet industry leaders were resisting this shift, clinging to outdated economic systems. He firmly stated that actors would not capitulate to regressive practices.

The SAG-AFTRA contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had already lapsed in mid-July, igniting the actors' strike. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher defended the actors, accusing the industry of systematically devising methods to deny rightful dues to them.

This actors' strike follows closely on the heels of the writers' strike that began on May 2, underlining the pervasive discontent in Hollywood over evolving industry practices.