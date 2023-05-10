Budget papers reveal the enormous cost of Voice to Parliament referendum

Taxpayers will spend more than $10m helping Indigenous people cope with mental health issues over the debate about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The spending measure, revealed in budget papers released on Tuesday, is part of $364.6m being spent on the referendum.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters this week that spending $10.5m on Indigenous mental health was necessary because discussion about the Voice would have a "difficult impact" on Indigenous people.

"There are words that are used these days on social media and in other forms, often anonymous, sometimes not, frankly, some of the things that are being said in this debate are hurtful," Albanese said. "We're very conscious of the pressure which Indigenous Australians will be under. We know that when the vote, the postal ballot was held on marriage equality, people in that community felt under pressure as well."

Taxpayers will also give $12m to the National Indigenous Australians Agency and the Museum of Australian Democracy for “neutral public civics education and awareness activities”.

The NIAA will also be granted $5.5 million next financial year for "for consultation, policy and delivery".

If the “yes” vote is successful, taxpayers will be hit with a $20m bill towards establishing regional Voice arrangements.