Will Argentinians give up meat, clothing, and private vehicles to combat climate change? C40 World Mayors Summit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News hit the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina to ask Argentinians standing outside of the C40 World Mayors Summit about their thoughts on the climate policies set forth by politicians representing C40 Cities.

C40 Cities is a network of mayors from across the globe who have committed to delivering the "urgent action needed right now to confront the climate crisis."

According to C40 Cities' most recent report, they plan to control: the food supply by eliminating meat and dairy consumption, the air travel industry by limiting who gets to travel via plane, the energy sector by determining how much power each household gets to use, the amount of clothes each person will get to purchase, and they plan to take away private vehicle ownership.

Since these globalists are partaking in an undemocratic power grab and are circumventing policies decided by local city governments, Rebel News asked people on the street if they will give up these luxuries (or basic necessities) in order to help combat the “climate crisis.”

While asking people on the street their thoughts about C40 Cities, a protest broke out against the summit led by the radical climate group Extinction Rebellion.

While mainstream media journalists attended the summit acting as mouthpieces for politicians, Rebel News was on the ground asking the tough questions and holding these self-appointed climate leaders accountable.

For more exclusive reporting on the globalists’ insane power grab acting under the guise of the “climate crisis,” go to C40Summit.com.