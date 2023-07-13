Calgary Stampede: What does it mean to be Albertan?

E-transfer (Canada):

There are folks out there who don’t necessarily like the Stampede. I have heard many critical of the excessive partying and at times loose morals associated with the event, and I get that, but I think that those folks have committed a cardinal Stampede sin… and that is forgetting what the Stampede is really about.

Clubs, concerts, outlandish-eats, and carnival rides do seem to envelope the greatest outdoor show on earth, but they have not replaced its core. The dressings come and go, but the heart of the Stampede remains, and that heart consists of Western culture and pride, cowboy-grit and rodeo.

That is why Rebel News was on location at this year’s Stampede to talk to people about Alberta, specifically what it means to be Albertan and how that identity is on display for the world to see at this annual event.

Many weighed in on the raw deal that Alberta is dealing with in Canada, whether it be escalating costs or lack of political representation, and discussed how bad governance, particularly from Trudeau, is increasing costs while taxes eat away at what little earnings remain.

Tariq Elnaga, our unofficial resident cowboy, who attended the Stampede as a tourist from Dubai just over a decade ago and was so entranced that he dropped everything and moved here to become an authentic rodeo competing Albertan cowboy, joined us to discuss the impact this event had on is life and the need for Western values to be proudly shared and defended. Hear Tariq’s full Stampede story by clicking here.

Politicians often use the Stampede as an opportunity to interact with potential voters, and with record setting numbers in attendance, this year was no exception. Alberta Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean, who joined us for an exclusive interview that will be available soon, took a moment to weigh in on what it means to be Albertan.

You can also check out our coverage of the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast here, where we spoke to over a dozen elected officials.

We also spoke with First Nations’ people who share their cultures at the incredible Elbow River Camp and at various events including the traditional relay race at one of the biggest rodeo events in the world.

While people are certainly correct in thinking about cowboys when envisioning the grit and perseverance it took to make it on the prairies back in the day, it is worth noting what Indigenous peoples were doing first, and their toughness rubbed off in a major way on the early settlers they encountered.

If you think that stories representing authentic Western values and culture matter, I would ask you to kindly consider helping us continue to get out to events like this by giving what you can at RebelFieldReports.com.