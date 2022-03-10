Calling all aspiring young journalists: apply for our Student Journalism Fellowship

Student Journalism Fellowship The Democracy Fund is inviting young Canadians interested in pursuing a career in journalism to attend their Student Journalism Conference, May 6 - 8, 2022. Fill out the form on this page to apply! APPLY NOW

People often ask me how I got into journalism. Back in 2015, I was researching federal political candidates because I thought the mainstream media was failing to do that job. They were failing to shine the same level of scrutiny on politicians on the left that they were clearly directing at politicians on the right.

So I did it, that's my origin story.

My job in journalism has taken me all around the world and afforded me opportunities that I thought were available to someone like me, a normal. That's how I want more people to come into journalism, I want you to see a void that the mainstream media has left and I want you to step into it.

That's why I'm proud to announce a partnership with us here at Rebel News, and our friends over at True North and the Independent Press Gallery, along with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity with a goal of advancing and educating civil liberties.

We are inviting young Canadians interested in pursuing a career in journalism to attend our very special student journalism conference.

The conference will be held in person in the Greater Toronto Area and runs from May 6–8, 2022.

The theme of the conference is Canadian civil liberties in challenging times, something that many of us are experts in after the last two years.

And get this, successful applicants will have their travel expenses covered. So, if you're a young Western Canadian aspiring journalist, go sign up right now!

Successful applicants will participate in a three day program and learn the fundamentals of modern journalism — not the dinosaur journalism you see being done in the mainstream media. Cutting edge, fast-moving journalism that the public is hungry for, with an emphasis on digital platforms.

In addition to journalistic skills, tips and tricks, our student journalists will learn about the civil liberties challenges facing Canada in 2022.

I don't want to toot my own horn, but the highlight of the weekend will be a journalistic assignment that will be graded by a panel of senior journalists including myself (and there will be prizes for the winners).

The conference is open to Canadians or permanent residents or non-Canadians holding a work permit who are interested in journalism. It's open to people ages 18–30 who are proficient in English, and you can be a journalism student, a self-employed journalist, a freelance journalist or any working journalist.

The application process just opened, but act fast if you're interested: applications close on March 30. If you're accepted, we'll cover your air fare, your accommodations and your meals while you're at the conference.

Bring your work ethic, your passion for civil liberties and your ambition to build a career doing something you love and we will teach you the rest.

Head over to The Democracy Fund's website, and submit your application today!