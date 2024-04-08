Calls to remove anti-Israel feminist from Canberra museum exhibit

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

Controversy has erupted over the inclusion of far-left feminist Clementine Ford in an exhibit at the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) in Canberra.

Ford's presence in the Changemakers exhibition, focused on women's rights, has sparked calls for her removal due to her inflammatory anti-Israel comments and alleged involvement in the doxing of 600 Jewish creatives.

Chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Dvir Abramovich, has urged MoAD's director, Stephanie Bull, and the board to take action, stating:

"We could not remain silent over a person who ... should not be honoured and celebrated in the Museum of Australian Democracy."

Abramovich emphasised that Ford's remarks contradict the values upheld by MoAD and society. He highlighted Ford's alleged role in disseminating personal details of Jewish creatives, leading to death threats and forcing some into hiding.

He also referenced Ford's past comments targeting men and her controversial remarks about Israel, accusing her of peddling "repugnant conspiracy theories" with real-world consequences.

Despite the calls for removal, a museum spokesperson noted that no formal complaints had been received about the exhibition. The exhibit, which has been on display for nearly two years, 'celebrates activists and their allies advocating for justice and equality.'

Ford's involvement in a recent prank at a feminist talk, along with other controversies surrounding her, has intensified the scrutiny. Calls for the rescission of a taxpayer-funded grant for a TV project she co-created, as well as pressure on her publisher to sever ties, further underscore the ongoing debate surrounding Ford's public presence.