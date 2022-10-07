Can goalie/mayoral candidate Bob Singh save Brampton?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

After four years of Patrick Brown’s “leadership,” the City of Brampton, Ont., kind of resembles Nicaragua North. Sneaky Patrick Brown is a mayor who excels in the “three Cs” – corruption, coverups, and cronyism. Oh, and crime is off the charts in Brampton these days, but Brown is only concerned about getting journalists arrested for asking impolite questions.

Of note, the Sneaky One loves the “three Cs” almost as much as he adores playing hockey. So little wonder that one of his rivals for the mayor’s chair is Bob Singh. Mr. Singh can frequently be seen around the city decked out in his goaltender equipment. Alas, he’s not wearing the gumper gear to save pucks. Rather, he’s hoping to get elected and save Brampton itself. Check out Singh’s recent social media posting that is equal parts brilliant and hilarious in which he justifiably mocks Sneaky Patrick Brown for his hockey shenanigans. (You know, closing the rinks to the kids during the COVID-19 lockdowns… while he sneaked into rinks to play hockey with his Barrie boyfriends…)

I recently donned my goalie equipment, headed to Brampton, and Mr. Singh and I engaged in a fun interview about a not-so-fun topic: the decline of “The Flower City” the past four years under Brown – a “conservative” who has been deemed toxic by both the Conservative Party of Canada and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario – you know, the party he once led until he was (thank God) ousted in a palace coup in 2018.

These days, with all the shenanigans going on in Brampton, the most oft-asked query is this: how is Sneaky Patrick Brown not in jail right now?

Check out my interview with Bob Singh, who is hopeful of bringing regime change to Brampton come Oct. 24.

In the meantime, our message to Sneaky Patrick Brown is a quotation attributed to another goalie mask-wearing individual, namely Lord Humungous from The Road Warrior. Mayor Brown, “there has been too much violence, too much pain… just walk away… just walk away and there will be an end to the horror…”