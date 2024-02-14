Canada, Australia and New Zealand issue joint statement warning Israel against Rafah offensive

E-transfer (Canada):

The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand, have jointly implored Israel to abstain from initiating a ground offensive of Rafah, expressing 'grave concerns' over the potential consequences.

The collective statement described the humanitarian situation as 'dire', with reports of 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah and having nowhere else to flee.

We discussed our concerns around the planned offensive in Rafah and its severe humanitarian implications. We also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the urgent need for more aid.



On this and more, we’ll remain in contact. https://t.co/lniIC0RSeu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2024

Trudeau, Albanaese and Luxon stressed the paramount importance of protecting civilians, citing international humanitarian law.

This statement marks a significant escalation from their previous stance in December, highlighting the 'urgent need for a ceasefire' and Israel's obligation to safeguard civilians.

The leaders referenced a recent ruling by The Hague, reinforcing the binding nature of international legal decisions.

US President Joe Biden has also weighed into the situation, emphasising the need to protect the vulnerable population in Rafah.

I’ve joined with Prime Ministers @AlboMP and @JustinTrudeau today to issue this statement on reports of Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah.



We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah.



A military operation into… — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) February 15, 2024

The statement in full: