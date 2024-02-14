Canada, Australia and New Zealand issue joint statement warning Israel against Rafah offensive
Justin Trudeau, Anthony Albanese and Christopher Luxon send a stern plea to Israel, urging them to refrain from launching a ground operation in Rafah.
The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand, have jointly implored Israel to abstain from initiating a ground offensive of Rafah, expressing 'grave concerns' over the potential consequences.
The collective statement described the humanitarian situation as 'dire', with reports of 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah and having nowhere else to flee.
We discussed our concerns around the planned offensive in Rafah and its severe humanitarian implications. We also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the urgent need for more aid.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2024
On this and more, we’ll remain in contact. https://t.co/lniIC0RSeu
Trudeau, Albanaese and Luxon stressed the paramount importance of protecting civilians, citing international humanitarian law.
This statement marks a significant escalation from their previous stance in December, highlighting the 'urgent need for a ceasefire' and Israel's obligation to safeguard civilians.
Joint statement with @JustinTrudeau and @chrisluxonmp. pic.twitter.com/Egqy6ZyrtZ— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 15, 2024
The leaders referenced a recent ruling by The Hague, reinforcing the binding nature of international legal decisions.
US President Joe Biden has also weighed into the situation, emphasising the need to protect the vulnerable population in Rafah.
I've joined with Prime Ministers @AlboMP and @JustinTrudeau today to issue this statement on reports of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.— Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonpm) February 15, 2024
We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah.
A military operation into…
The statement in full:
The Prime Ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand today issued the following statement on reports of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.
We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go.
There is growing international consensus. Israel must listen to its friends and it must listen to the international community. The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law. Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas.
An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed. Hostages must be released. The need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza has never been greater. Rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian relief must be provided to civilians. The International Court of Justice has been clear: Israel must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian assistance and must protect civilians. The Court's decisions on provisional measures are binding.
We are clear that a sustainable ceasefire is necessary to finding a path towards securing lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians. Any ceasefire cannot be one sided. Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately. We again unequivocally condemn Hamas for its terror attacks on Israel on October 7.
Ultimately, a negotiated political solution is needed to achieve lasting peace and security. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.
