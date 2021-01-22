Canada is running out of COVID vaccines — where is Justin Trudeau?

We are running out of vaccines, and the media doesn’t want you to know about it — that is because Prime Minister Trudeau doesn’t want you to know about it.

This is what the media is saying. Trudeau is apparently “frustrated by slow provincial vaccine rollouts.” On the face of it, it’s true! Premier Jason Kenney officially halted the vaccination program in Alberta on Tuesday.

Those stupid provinces, they must hate you. They are so incompetent that they would rather you die than admit it! Right? Wrong.

Since provinces are largely run by conservative governments — granted, some in name only — they are political opponents to Trudeau. Any blame that he can shovel on the provinces is great optics for him and his Liberal pals. Whether it is the spread of COVID or the inability to distribute vaccines, as long as the media is focused on the provinces, Trudeau is happy, and the media are happy to flex their collective conservative derangement syndrome.

Vaccine distribution has stalled in the country. At the end of December, Canadians saw some light at the end of the tunnel with vaccine approvals, but since then vaccine supplies have been depleted. Alberta, for one, is facing acute vaccine shortages. This has nothing to do with the province’s delivery of vaccines, it’s about the supply! Something strictly under the purview of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau.

One of Trudeau’s only jobs right now is to provide the provincial governments with crates of vaccines. His only other job throughout this pandemic was to close the borders to China and the rest of the world, which of course he failed at. Trudeau had two jobs that he is actively screwing up.

But you wouldn’t know that, because for some reason the Conservative Party is missing in action, and the mainstream media is acting like Trudeau’s personal Pravda.