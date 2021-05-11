Why is Canada so gung-ho about jailing Christians? Ezra Levant on Pastor Artur's arrest

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down the SWAT-style arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski over the weekend. Why did the police insist on dragging Pastor Artur out of his car to be arrested on the side of a busy highway? Why did they make him kneel?

Pastor Artur was released on Monday — after prison guards first refused to release him and his brother, Dawid. You can't make this up. For more information, read the full recap of yesterday's events.

