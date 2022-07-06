REJECTED: Canada Post clamps down on unvaccinated employee

E-transfer (Canada):

Untold numbers of Canadians have had their lives turned upside down because they committed what the federal government believes is a grave sin — they refused to take the COVID jab.

Many have paid a steep price. They’ve been isolated from loved ones. Some lost income. Others lost their jobs, their homes, and their dignity. They’ve been demonized in the legacy media.

Aden Edey is an Edmonton postal worker who has suffered because he dared to refuse the jab. He’s a Christian and tried to get an exemption on religious reasons, but Canada Post turned him down flat.

And his own union didn’t help him get a satisfactory resolution. (Aden is discouraged enough by his union that he’s running to be elected president of the union local and is campaigning hard to win the position).

He’s now a member of a loosely knit organization of like-minded posties who’ve been thrown under the bus because of their vaccination status. They call themselves Posties for Freedom.

Aden was only a part-time worker, but he loved his job until everything came crashing down when the feds demanded postal workers get vaccinated or they couldn’t work. The “casual” inside postal worker who was employed sorting packages reckons he lost dozens of shifts because he wouldn’t comply with the vaccine mandate.

But he says Canada Post is poised to drop the mandate (July 6) so he should be eligible to work hassle-free once again. He’s buoyed by that thought because he needs the cash to pay off his debts but he’s worried that, as soon as another COVID variant springs up, he might be tossed out of work once again.

Aden told his story to Kerry Diotte for Rebel News.