Canada rolls out red carpet for Zelensky, pledges $650 million in mental health and military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his tour of NATO countries Friday with a pit stop in Canada to thank the country for funding its war with Russia.

Zelensky thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for welcoming him and his countrymen to Canada during the 19-month-long conflict.

Canada, home to the most prominent Ukrainian diaspora besides Russia, includes 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian Heritage, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"We will be there until Ukraine wins the war," she told reporters in April.

"Ukrainians right now are fighting for the fundamentals of democracy, the U.N. Charter — the values and principles that underpin our country and so many others. That's why we stand with Ukraine," Trudeau added then.

Zelensky credited Trudeau on Friday for his unwavering financial support of Ukraine and standing "very, very strongly against Russia."

Ukraine has won the taxpayer lottery again as Canada will donate millions more in military aid to the war-torn nation.

Since February 2022, financial aid backstopped by taxpayers exceeds $8.9 billion, including $1.8 billion in military assistance. That total includes a $2.4 billion loan the federal government gave Ukraine after tabling Budget 2023 on March 28.

In addition, Canada unveiled $650 million in mental health aid Friday to be disbursed over the next several years to Ukrainians. According to the feds, Canada has given Ukraine the highest per-capita direct financial support of any G7 country.

"History will judge us on how we defended democratic values. Ukraine is at the spear of this great challenge of the 21st century," said Trudeau. "Today, our gallery is filled with Ukrainians."

"I have a lot of words, warm words and thanks to say from Ukrainians to you, to your beautiful country," Zelensky told the prime minister.

Opposition parties also rolled out the red carpet for Ukraine's presidential election, including the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, and the NDP.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre meets with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, upon his arrival to Parliament Hill.



Poilievre introduced Conservative Senator Denise Batters, who spoke to Zelensky about her Ukrainian roots.

After Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre exchanged pleasantries with Zelensky, he introduced him to Conservative Senator Denise Batters, also of Ukrainian heritage.

Batters wore an embroidered blouse from her grandmother over a century ago before she emigrated to Canada.

"Slava Ukraini," she said. "Thank you for defending our Ukrainian homeland."

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet also chimed in, telling Zelensky it "is an honour to support your courage and the independence of your country."

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called him an "inspiration to so many people."

In a speech to House parties and Senate groups, Zelensky said continued financial support on the battlefield "is crucial" in defeating Russia in southeastern Ukraine.

"Ukraine and Canada are the same. We stand, and we fight for life," he said.

"Freedom will be the winner. Justice will be the winner. You can know this [...] because [...] you would never submit to evil."

Zelensky added that he wants to discover Canada — "your beautiful country" — with his children after the "common victory."

"Moscow must lose, once and for all. And it will lose."