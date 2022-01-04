Canada's legacy media companies are 'on their last legs' | Candice Malcolm joins Ezra Levant

On a recent special episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Candice Malcolm (follow @CandiceMalcolm on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss the failing Canadian media companies that took a special $61 million pre-election payout from Justin Trudeau's media bailout program.

Commenting on this, Candice said:

The media is just completely— it's a dead industry. It's dead and dying. And I think that they don't realize yet that younger people, and anyone under 30, doesn't even engage with the legacy media. They don't even care what they're saying. They're not even aware of what they're saying. They've already moved on to new forms of technology and new ways of gaining information. It's just this sort of old guard, Ezra, the laurentian elite old guard, that's clinging to their power and Justin Trudeau is enabling them. But it's it's not going to be much longer. You know, sooner or later, these media companies will die. The fact that they're on the dole, they're there reliant on Trudeau, that just shows that they're very much on their on their last legs here.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.