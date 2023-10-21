Canada-wide protest against gender ideology ‘1MillionMarch4Children’ covered by Rebels

Rebel News

TODAY on Saturday, October 21, 2023, thousands are heading out to demonstrate in dozens of participating cities from across the country to send a message that they don’t stand for the continued sexual indoctrination being forcibly taught to their impressionable kids in the once trusted school educational system.

Rebel journalists nationwide are heading into the field and several major cities are taking to the streets marching and protesting.

Drea Humphrey in British Columbia!

Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard in Calgary, Alberta!

Tamara Ugolini and Efrain Monsanto in Toronto, Ontario!

Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy in Montreal, Quebec!

"This is why your kids don't call you."



There is a large counter-protest present in Montreal against the 1 Million March for Children.



Visit https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/ZKRl1rg6DN — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 21, 2023

Iive: "Leave our Kids alone" protest in Montreal with counter protesters on the other side.https://t.co/4TT4DnuvZi pic.twitter.com/6eoBErm11s — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) October 21, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Trans-activists and far-leftists have taken over Queens Park to intimidate concerned parents who plan to protest gender ideology today.



Majority are hiding their identity with a face mask and try to block my camera.https://t.co/OixkesBg1z for the full report. pic.twitter.com/rc2NR8l5IC — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 21, 2023

HAPPENING NOW @ Queen’s Park



Trans activists have shielded themselves from cameras ahead of the #MillionMarchRound2



Looks like even CP24 is having a hard time garnering interviews



Visit https://t.co/kAiUTYZFC8 for all of our coverage pic.twitter.com/9cApEKhqB0 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 21, 2023

On the south lawn of Queens Park @NotScottNewgent has a message for concerned parents who have been overridden by the anti-parent demonstrators pic.twitter.com/krnjoQkxvk — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 21, 2023

A group of parental rights protesters have gathered on Vedder Rd for Chilliwack’s leg of the 2nd 1 Million March 4 Children.



No counter-protesters in sight.



For cross country coverage of this march go to https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/ddH1nxhmUQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2023

This is how “SOGI Inclusive” schools confuse children about biology and their gender.



Cindy Carpenter a Chilliwack mother of 3 explains how one of her daughter’s school environment made her go from Pansexual to suicidal during the #1MillionMarch4Chidrenhttps://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/iY47CxQwzc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2023

Rebel News is on location at the Million March for Children in Calgary where a large counter-protest has occupied the area in front of city hall where the protest was scheduled to take place.



Police are unwilling to clear them out.



Full story soon at https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ. pic.twitter.com/X62CFBU6yD — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) October 21, 2023

Counter-protesters attempt to physically prevent Pastor Artur Pawlowski from attending the Million March for Children in Calgary.



Full story coming soon at https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ. pic.twitter.com/hLvCq5pI14 — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) October 21, 2023

Former Chilliwack school trustee, Barry Neufeld, takes the mic during Chilliwack’s Million March for Children happening now.



More at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/CbH8isDOev — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2023

More scenes from Calgary's Million March for Children.



There are about 50 protesters here with nearly 100 counter-protesters on location.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ. pic.twitter.com/v2Y5SVfzQH — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) October 21, 2023

The Million March for Children has grown continuously throughout the day, with numbers now matching the counter-protesters who had outnumbered them earlier in the day. https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ. pic.twitter.com/YkksSUjNes — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) October 21, 2023